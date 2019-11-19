Charlie Taylor extends Burnley deal until 2024

Charlie Taylor has signed a contract extension at Burnley until 2024

Charlie Taylor has committed his long term future to Burnley by signing a contract extension at Turf Moor until June 2024.

The left-back is the latest member of the Clarets to commit to himself to club, following in the paths of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

Taylor, who joined Burnley from Leeds United in 2017, was involved in every one of the Lancashire side's Premier League games last season.

"I'm delighted. I feel it's a very stable club. It's been in the Premier League now for a few years," Taylor said.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far and I'm looking forward to the next few years ahead.

"Ever since I made my debut in the Premier League I've wanted to stay here. I think once you have a taste of the Premier League you don't want to go anywhere else."

The 26-year-old made his 50th Premier League appearance earlier this season.

After facing competition from Stephen Ward and Erik Pieters, the York-born defender has regained a place in the starting line-up, and is now hoping for solid run Sean Dyche's team.

"I've said before that all any professional wants to do is play. It's been frustrating at times, but it's also been worth it," Taylor added.

"We have a very competitive squad, which bodes well for now and the future, and I'm delighted that I'm going to be part of it for the future."