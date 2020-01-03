Danny Drinkwater to return to Chelsea when Burnley loan ends

Danny Drinkwater will return to Chelsea when his Burnley loan deal expires on January 6, Sean Dyche has confirmed.

The midfielder joined the Clarets on loan on Deadline Day in August but has made just two appearances for the club.

His time at Turf Moor has been marred by an ankle injury he suffered in September when he was attacked by a gang of men outside a Manchester nightclub.

With Dyche deciding against extending Drinkwater's spell with Burnley, it is understood Aston Villa may make a move to take him to the Midlands for the second half of the season.

Dean Smith is keen to bring in midfield cover with John McGinn likely to be out until March with his own ankle injury and he is believed to see Drinkwater as a good option in that area.

He appears to be surplus to requirements at Chelsea, having played just once for the club since March 2018.

