Manchester United rebuilding will take time, says Burnley boss Sean Dyche

The Clarets shocked Leicester on Sunday and travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday night to face United, who lost 2-0 to Liverpool last time out.

Burnley find themselves seven points behind fifth-placed United after 23 games, and a second straight Premier League win could propel them into the top-half if other results go their way.

Asked about his thoughts on United, who beat Burnley earlier this season, Sean Dyche said: "I think they're in some form of transition.

"It's interesting to see that even with the top clubs, they have these spells of remoulding and changing things. It was a big transition from Sir Alex (Ferguson) to now and that is still going on.

"It's not an easy task, even at their level with their finances and power to attract players. It's not easy to find a way of rebalancing, re-energising, rejigging your squad.

"Their demand is to be right at the top. They're not currently there, but they have shown signs of being a good side, so it will still be a tough task going to Old Trafford."

Burnley head into the game without Ashley Barnes following a hernia operation but hinted at a return for midfielder Johann Gudmundsson.

"Johann's (Gudmundsson) had a good few days, I'll find out more today, but he's got a chance of coming back," Dyche said.

"I'd certainly hope by the weekend he can figure in some capacity, and he's got a chance tomorrow of figuring at least, or being around it."

'Pope will only improve'

The Burnley manager will be hoping for another stand-out showing from Nick Pope, who impressed with his performance at the weekend.

Burnley grabbed a 2-1 win against Leicester to break a run of five straight defeats with the keeper making a starring role, saving a Jamie Vardy penalty with the scores level at 1-1.

"He's still learning, he's still improving. For a big fella he's sharp, especially his frame he can move quickly and is agile," Dyche added.

"I think he's in a really good place at the minute and continues to improve.

"He continues to perform and continues to round into a mature keeper"