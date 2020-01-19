Burnley 2-1 Leicester: Nick Pope saves Jamie Vardy penalty as Clarets break losing run

2:58 FREE TO WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Burnley 2-1 Leicester FREE TO WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Burnley 2-1 Leicester

Burnley grabbed a 2-1 win against Leicester to break a run of five straight defeats as Nick Pope starred and saved a Jamie Vardy penalty with the scores at 1-1.

Sean Dyche's men looked in big trouble at the break after Harvey Barnes handed top-four chasing Leicester the lead (33) but Chris Wood forced home a timely leveller (56) at a time when Leicester were dominating.

Vardy was handed the perfect opportunity to restore the advantage from the spot but Pope guessed right (68) - one of seven saves he made during the match - and Burnley completed the comeback when Ashley Westwood struck after a poor clearance by Jonny Evans (79).

The victory moves Dyche's side five points clear of the drop zone as the old Burnley stood up and showed their fighting spirit. For Leicester, it leaves them in a sticky run of form, winning just two of their last seven Premier League games.

How Pope's masterclass denied Foxes

Only Liverpool had a better away record than Leicester coming into this game and that confidence was on show in the early stages as Barnes stung the palms of Pope inside a minute.

You'd have expected Leicester to kick on from there, but Burnley restricted their passing game as Jack Cork and Westwood did a fine job at restricting the dangerous James Maddison.

This lack of space for the creative players on the pitch resulted in a scrappy affair that would have satisfied Dyche, whose team looked comfortable up until the moment they fell behind on 33 minutes.

Cork took one touch too many in midfield which allowed Dennis Praet to slide in and nick the ball that sent Barnes away to attack Ben Mee one-on-one. The Burnley defender, who was appealing for a foul on Cork, backed off which allowed Barnes to dribble past him and smash a strike past Pope to register his first goal since August.

Dyche wanted his team to be more aggressive after the break - a tactic that did yield an improvement but also afforded more room for Leicester on the break as Pope had to be at his best to palm clear a curling Praet effort from 15 yards.

Kasper Schmeichel had looked suspect from in-swinging Burnley corners and that was the avenue for the home side's equaliser on 56 minutes. Mee rose highest at the back post to send a ball back across goal which was blocked by Schmeichel but only out to Wood, who slammed his team level.

Brendan Rodgers' side had the perfect chance to go back in front when Mee was once again beaten for pace by Barnes who tumbled inside the box. However, Vardy's penalty was a nice height for Pope who guessed right and palmed away the spot-kick.

Pope denied Vardy again on 78 minutes as Leicester looked the more likely to steal maximum points but Burnley completed the turnaround moments later.

Charlie Taylor found space to cross from the left and Evans' half clearance fell to Westwood, who drilled home his first ever goal at Turf Moor on his 400th career appearance.

Man of the match: Nick Pope

Nick Pope helped Burnley to a massive victory

"England's number one," was chanted around Turf Moor at full time. And in this kind of form, Pope, who has only made two England appearances, will certainly give Gareth Southgate something to think about.

Sky Sports co-commentator, Andy Hinchcliffe, thinks Jordan Pickford's place is seriously under threat.

He said: "Goalscorers always get the glory but goalkeepers keep the game alive - he made three crucial saves, none more so than the penalty save from Vardy. If you're looking for a starting goalkeeper at the Euros in the summer, I wouldn't look any further than Pope."

What the managers said

Opta stats - Burnley stage comeback

For only the third time in 77 such occasions in the Premier League games, Burnley have emerged victorious despite losing at half-time, with all three of those wins coming at Turf Moor - also beating Spurs 4-2 in May 2010 and Everton 2-1 in March 2018.

Starting with their defeat to Manchester City on 21st December 2019, Leicester have now lost four of their last six Premier League games (W2), double the amount suffered from their opening 17 matches this season (W12 D3 L2).

Burnley have now failed to score a first-half goal in 11 successive Premier League games, the longest run by any team in the competition since the Clarets themselves went 12 matches without doing so between February and May 2015 (12).

With what was his first Premier League shot of any kind since Boxing Day, Jamie Vardy missed his fourth penalty for Leicester in the competition out of 21 taken. Indeed, it was the first time an English goalkeeper has saved an Englishman's penalty since November 2017, when Joe Hart (West Ham) saved Wayne Rooney's (Everton) spot-kick.

What's next?

Burnley travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Wednesday evening while Leicester host West Ham.