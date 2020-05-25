Joe Hart: Burnley goalkeeper open to move abroad again

Joe Hart has been a peripheral figure under Sean Dyche at Burnley

Joe Hart says he remains a “good catch” for clubs – both in the Premier League and abroad – but concedes his days of playing at the highest level in his home country may be over.

The two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, who has won 75 international caps, has not played a Premier League game for Burnley since a 5-1 defeat by Everton on Boxing Day in 2018.

Hart is second choice at Turf Moor behind England international Nick Pope and the 33-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer.

"I'm totally open. I just want to play at the highest level I can," Hart told The Guardian.

"In England, I don't feel I am going to be able to do that. Maybe if I hadn't achieved what I've done in this league I might not be so ready to step away.

"Don't get me wrong. I'd love to have another big chance in England, but it could be difficult."

Hart is is one of four goalkeepers at Turf Moor

The 33-year-old, who spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Italian club Torino, has been in goal for Burnley only three times this season - all in cup ties - and is desperate for another opportunity at regular first-team action.

"All I want to do is be a big part of something," he added.

"I understand I'm not going to be part of Real Madrid. I don't think I've lost the ability, but I know how football works. I just want to be a big part of a club and give my all to them. That hope burns through me."