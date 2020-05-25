Joe Hart: Burnley goalkeeper open to move abroad again
Hart, who is out of contract this summer, says: "I just want to be a big part of a club and give my all to them. That hope burns through me."
Last Updated: 25/05/20 8:52am
Joe Hart says he remains a “good catch” for clubs – both in the Premier League and abroad – but concedes his days of playing at the highest level in his home country may be over.
The two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, who has won 75 international caps, has not played a Premier League game for Burnley since a 5-1 defeat by Everton on Boxing Day in 2018.
Hart is second choice at Turf Moor behind England international Nick Pope and the 33-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer.
"I'm totally open. I just want to play at the highest level I can," Hart told The Guardian.
"In England, I don't feel I am going to be able to do that. Maybe if I hadn't achieved what I've done in this league I might not be so ready to step away.
"Don't get me wrong. I'd love to have another big chance in England, but it could be difficult."
The 33-year-old, who spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Italian club Torino, has been in goal for Burnley only three times this season - all in cup ties - and is desperate for another opportunity at regular first-team action.
"All I want to do is be a big part of something," he added.
"I understand I'm not going to be part of Real Madrid. I don't think I've lost the ability, but I know how football works. I just want to be a big part of a club and give my all to them. That hope burns through me."