Joe Hart to leave Burnley on June 30 as club decline to renew contract

Joe Hart has played only three times for Burnley this season

Joe Hart will leave Burnley on June 30 as the club have declined to renew his contract.

The Clarets paid Manchester City £3.5m for the England international goalkeeper in 2018.

Hart, 33, has made just three appearances for Burnley this season - one in the EFL Cup and two in the FA Cup - and his final Premier League outing for the club was on Boxing Day, 2018, in a 5-1 loss to Everton.

Nick Pope has become Burnley's first-choice goalkeeper and been rewarded for his performances with two England caps.

Hart himself has 75 England caps and two Premier League winners' medals, which he won with Manchester City in 2012 and 2014.

It was confirmed on Saturday that Aaron Lennon will also leave Burnley when his deal expires at the end of this month, while Jeff Hendrick and Phil Bardsley are also out of contract this summer.

