Burnley's Ashley Westwood stretchered off with serious injury vs West Ham

Burnley's Ashley Westwood was stretchered off with a serious leg injury after a collision with Nikola Vlasic that left the West Ham player visibly distressed.

The injury occurred after a 50-50 challenge with Vlasic on 22 minutes of the Premier League match, which left the Burnley man in agony and signalling to the bench.

He was treated for 10 minutes on the pitch by the medical staff before being stretchered off to a standing ovation by both sets of fans at the London Stadium.

Image: Westwood leaves the pitch on a stretcher after suffering a serious injury

Vlasic was almost in tears after witnessing the injury, while other players were also visibly upset by the incident.

