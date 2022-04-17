West Ham 1-1 Burnley: Maxwel Cornet misses penalty as Clarets begin life after Sean Dyche with draw

Managerless Burnley began life after Sean Dyche with a 1-1 draw at West Ham after Clarets winger Maxwel Cornet missed a first-half penalty at the London Stadium.

The relegation-threatened side, who sacked Dyche on Friday after a decade in charge, took the lead through Wout Weghorst (33), just three minutes after midfielder Ashley Westwood had been stretchered off following a serious injury that caused a lengthy delay.

Cornet then missed his penalty in stoppage time in the first half after he was brought down by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski when through one-on-one.

The Ivorian was made to pay for his miss when Tomas Soucek equalised in the 74th minute, shouldering in Manuel Lanzini's free-kick.

Burnley, under the temporary charge of Under-23 coach Mike Jackson, held on thanks to two great saves from goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The Englishman denied Issa Diop and Michail Antonio late on to ensure Burnley moved to within three points of safety behind 17th-placed Everton.

West Ham, meanwhile, missed the chance to go fifth and remain seventh, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who have a game in hand on the Hammers.

Pope spares Cornet's blushes

Having sacked Dyche just two days before their visit to West Ham, temporary boss Jackson, alongside injured club captain Ben Mee, who was part of the coaching staff at the London Stadium, was given the task of trying to guide Burnley to just their second away win of the season.

West Ham though, buoyant from reaching their first European semi-final in 46 years on Thursday, started well as Pope was forced into a fine save at full stretch to deny Jarrod Bowen in the 13th minute, with Burnley skipper James Tarkowski clearing Aaron Cresswell's volley off the line four minutes later.

Burnley's Westwood then suffered a serious injury in the 22nd minute following a challenge with West Ham's Nikola Vlasic that saw the Clarets midfielder call for immediate medical attention.

The game was stopped for around 10 minutes as Westwood received treatment, with Vlasic breaking down in tears following the innocuous challenge in the middle of the pitch.

Three minutes after Westwood had been stretchered off to warm applause, and after a medical emergency in the crowd, Burnley took the lead.

Weghorst scored just his second goal for the club, heading in the rebound after Jay Rodriguez had headed Cornet's corner against the bar.

The Ivorian then missed the chance to double the visitors' lead. After being released one-on-one by substitute Josh Brownhill, who had replaced Westwood, Cornet was brought down by the onrushing Fabianksi.

Cornet took the spot-kick but having sent Fabianski the wrong way, the winger placed his shot wide of the right post.

His miss was punished in the 74th minute by Soucek, who bundled in from Lanzini's free-kick to score his sixth goal of the season.

Cornet had Pope to thank to ensure his penalty miss did not become even more costly as the England goalkeeper first denied Diop with a fantastic one-handed save from the defender's downward header in the 88th minute.

Then a minute later Pope was called into action again as he stopped Antonio's one-on-one attempt to earn Burnley a point.

