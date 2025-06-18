Burnley: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Burnley will start their Premier League season away to Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday August 16.

Their first home game of the campaign sees them face fellow promoted side Sunderland on August 23.

As part of a tough start, the Clarets then go to Manchester United on August 30, before home games against champions Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on September 13 and September 20.

The daunting run continues with trips to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City and Aston Villa on September 27 and October 4.

Their first meeting with Leeds United is at Turf Moor on October 18. Burnley finish the campaign with a home game against Wolves on May 24.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

16: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

23: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

30: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

September

13: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

20: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

27: Man City (a) - 3pm

October

4: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

18: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

25: Wolves (a) - 3pm

November

1: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

8: West Ham United (a) - 3pm

22: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

29: Brentford (a) - 3pm

December

3: Crystal Palace (h) - 8pm

6: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

13: Fulham (h) - 3pm

20: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

27: Everton (h) - 3pm

30: Newcastle United (h) - 8pm

January

3: Brighton (a) - 3pm

7: Man Utd (h) - 8pm

17: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

24: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

31: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

February

7: West Ham United (h) - 3pm

11: Crystal Palace (a) - 8pm

21: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

28: Brentford (h) - 3pm

March

4: Everton (a) - 8pm

14: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

21: Fulham (a) - 3pm

April

11: Brighton (h) - 3pm

18: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

25: Man City (h) - 3pm

May

2: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

9: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

17: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

24: Wolves (h) - 4pm

