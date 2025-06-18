Burnley: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Promoted Burnley are away to Tottenham Hotspur in their first game of the 2025/26 Premier League season; Clarets also face Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Aston Villa within first seven games
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:00, UK
Burnley will start their Premier League season away to Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday August 16.
Their first home game of the campaign sees them face fellow promoted side Sunderland on August 23.
As part of a tough start, the Clarets then go to Manchester United on August 30, before home games against champions Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on September 13 and September 20.
The daunting run continues with trips to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City and Aston Villa on September 27 and October 4.
Their first meeting with Leeds United is at Turf Moor on October 18. Burnley finish the campaign with a home game against Wolves on May 24.
Burnley's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
16: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
23: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
30: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
September
13: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
20: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
27: Man City (a) - 3pm
October
4: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
18: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
25: Wolves (a) - 3pm
November
1: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
8: West Ham United (a) - 3pm
22: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
29: Brentford (a) - 3pm
December
3: Crystal Palace (h) - 8pm
6: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
13: Fulham (h) - 3pm
20: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
27: Everton (h) - 3pm
30: Newcastle United (h) - 8pm
January
3: Brighton (a) - 3pm
7: Man Utd (h) - 8pm
17: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
24: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
31: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
February
7: West Ham United (h) - 3pm
11: Crystal Palace (a) - 8pm
21: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
28: Brentford (h) - 3pm
March
4: Everton (a) - 8pm
14: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
21: Fulham (a) - 3pm
April
11: Brighton (h) - 3pm
18: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
25: Man City (h) - 3pm
May
2: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
9: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
17: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
24: Wolves (h) - 4pm
