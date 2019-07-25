Daniel Farke 'realistic' over Norwich transfer limitations

0:38 Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has admitted the club are unlikely to make any further signings during the summer transfer window Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has admitted the club are unlikely to make any further signings during the summer transfer window

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has admitted the club's financial limitations are likely to prevent them from making any more signings during the summer transfer window.

Farke has added just five players to the group that saw his squad win the Sky Bet Championship last season, with their three permanent signings totalling little more than £1m.

They have been significantly outspent by fellow promoted sides Aston Villa and Sheffield United, who have both made several eye-catching signings, but Farke remains optimistic over his team's prospects.

Farke led Norwich to the Sky Bet Championship title last season

"I'm pretty realistic," Farke told Sky Sports News.

"Of course we would like to add some quality because when you are able to spend money and add some quality, you have a bigger chance to stay in this league and be successful but we know we have to compete with our tools and that's what we are trying to do.

"I'm happy with my group of players. I won't complain and I'll work with whatever I've got and I'm pleased with that. We have all these lads together and I expect a quiet last two weeks."

Norwich will open the Premier League season when they face Liverpool on August 9 at Anfield, before hosting Newcastle in their first home game the following weekend.