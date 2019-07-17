Max Aarons signs new five-year deal at Norwich

Max Aarons' new contract will keep him at the club until 2024

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons has signed a new five-year deal at the club.

Aarons has been tied down to a long-term deal by the Canaries, with Sky Sports News understanding Manchester United were previously interested in the player.

The 19-year-old was named in the 2018-19 Championship Team of the Season, as Norwich won the title to seal promotion to the Premier League, scoring two goals and recording six assists from defence.

"I'm delighted," Aarons told the club's official website. "Obviously it's been a brilliant season, for me personally and the team, and to top it off with the new contract is brilliant.

"The club has shown a lot of faith in me since I first joined the first-team set-up. For them to reward me with a new deal is brilliant."

News of Aarons' new deal comes just a day after Daniel Farke brought in another right-back, with Sam Byram joining from West Ham for £750,000.

Norwich have now given new contracts to 15 players that helped win them promotion, including Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki, Ben Godfrey, Mario Vrancic, and Christoph Zimmermann.