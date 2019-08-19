Teemu Pukki to boost Norwich in Premier League, says Andy Walker

0:43 Teemu Pukki will be a 'special player' for Norwich this season and has matured since his time at Celtic, says Andy Walker Teemu Pukki will be a 'special player' for Norwich this season and has matured since his time at Celtic, says Andy Walker

Teemu Pukki will be a “very special player” in the Premier League for Norwich this season and the Canaries faithful “can be very excited about what lies ahead”, says Andy Walker.

The Finland international scored a hat-trick for the newly-promoted side in a 3-1 victory against Newcastle on Saturday, to become the first player in the Premier League to score four goals in their first two appearances in the competition.

Former Celtic striker Walker was on the gantry as a summariser for the emphatic victory at Carrow Road and is in no doubt about how influential the 29-year-old striker could prove for Norwich.

Asked what personal goalscoring target Pukki could achieve this season, Walker told Sky Sports News: "Well, 20 goals would be very impressive. I am sure that would ensure Norwich's safety.

"I know it is very early in the season and I think Norwich can be very excited about what lies ahead. Primarily, because they are a very attack-minded team."

Pukki scored 30 goals in all competitions last season for the Canaries as they returned to the Premier League for the first time in three years as champions of the Championship.

Despite the inevitable question marks over whether the player could replicate those levels in England's top flight, Walker is convinced the Finn will prove hugely influential once again.

Teemu Pukki won the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot award

"I think he will score more regularly because he is very much part of a team that are committed to attacking football," he added.

"When you see the way they shape up, [Max] Aarons and [Jamal] Lewis played like full-backs at the weekend. Norwich are very attack-minded. They move the ball around really well.

Norwich began the campaign with a 4-1 defeat against European champions Liverpool at Anfield before bouncing back against Newcastle and Walker is impressed with their brand of football under Daniel Farke.

"I just think he has got so many team-mates who understand the way that he plays," he said.

"He has not got blistering pace but he takes up some really good positions. The amount of service that he gets in and around the box will serve Norwich well."

Pukki also scored for Norwich against Liverpool at Anfield

Pukki previously played at Celtic Park during the 2013/14 season where he made 26 appearances for the Hoops and scored seven goals.

He left Celtic after just one season to join Brondby, where he played for four years, before his move to Norwich on a free transfer and Walker says Pukki has been reinvigorated since his time in Scotland.

"I think he was just too young [at the time]. Coming to Celtic there is a lot of pressure on you, especially when you are signed for big money. He was in a Celtic team with Virgil van Dijk," the former Scotland international said.

"He had experience in the Champions League where he played over in Barcelona. But it didn't really work out for him. I just think he needed the time away to find his game again.

Pukki struggled to make an impact at Celtic

"Maybe the pressure at Celtic was a bit too much for him. But now that he is in his late 20s, I think he is in the form of his life. I think that is why he will be a very special player for Norwich this season.

"I have got no doubts at all that he will continue to score on a regular basis. [With] the pressure that he was under at Celtic, I don't think he realised just how quick the game is up [in Scotland]."

'Toothless Newcastle horrified me'

Meanwhile, Walker has described Newcastle's performance at the weekend as "toothless" and questioned the application of the players in Steve Bruce's side.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has reason to be concerned, says Andy Walker

"I was horrified by Newcastle's performance. You can question the ability of a lot of players [but] you should never question the amount of effort they put into a game," Walker said.

"The amount of players I saw just jogging around the pitch, not really interested in competing, makes that the biggest worry for Steve Bruce.

"We know there is an air of negativity around Newcastle at the moment. I saw the anger in the Newcastle supporters after the game as one or two of the Newcastle players went over to applaud them for travelling that distance.

"They weren't best pleased. They let them know exactly what they thought.

"I think the very least they can expect is 100 per cent effort. Then you can talk about whether they are good enough to play in the Premier League and survive. I thought it was a truly shocking performance from Newcastle."