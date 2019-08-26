Daniel Farke: Norwich City are prioritising points over performances

0:46 Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has said his side are prioritising points over performances after receiving praise for their style of play during their first three league games of the season Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has said his side are prioritising points over performances after receiving praise for their style of play during their first three league games of the season

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has insisted his side are playing for results, not praise for their performances, following their impressive start to the Premier League season.

Norwich were narrowly beaten 3-2 by Chelsea at Carrow Road after comfortably defeating Newcastle in their opening home game of the campaign.

The Canaries have received widespread praise for their displays in all three of their league games so far this season but Farke has said that it is points which really matter and that his squad will not get carried away with their recent performances.

Farke said: "We are always playing for points - it's not like we are dancing on the table when it was a good performance but we lose the game.

"It's important that we are realistic. We know that we showed a good performance, we were competitive against Chelsea - the small details made the difference.

Daniel Farke wants points above performances

"We will also speak about a few things we could improve in order to gain more points."

Norwich face Crawley in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night and Farke also added that changes will have to be made to his team due to the heavy workload they were forced to put in against Chelsea on Saturday.

Patrick Roberts is set to make his debut for Norwich after joining on loan from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old winger impressed Farke during the club's pre-season following a difficult loan spell at Girona in La Liga before signing at Carrow Road.

"We brought him on a lot in pre-season. I think it was necessary that he played many minutes because he didn't play that much in the season before.

"In many periods in pre-season he looked pretty impressive. I think there's a good chance tomorrow that he'll be involved."

Manchester City's Patrick Roberts spent last season on loan at La Liga side Girona

Ralf Fahrmann and Ibrahim Amadou are also likely to come into the team as the Norwich boss added that he'd have to make more changes than he would usually like due to the testing hot conditions his side played in against Chelsea.

"We have to make changes. The Carabao Cup has the same priority as league games but we need to rest some players.

'I trust all my players. It's a quick turnaround so it's important to bring some recreated players onto the pitch.'