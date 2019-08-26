Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher analyses a weekend of tight penalty decisions

Harry Kane went down in the penalty area under the challenge of Jamaal Lascelles, but VAR said no penalty

With VAR still finding its feet in the Premier League, Dermot Gallagher looks at a number of penalty decisions from the weekend's action in the latest Ref Watch.

Handball and offside decisions were the areas of focus in the first two weeks, but attentions have now turned to the happenings inside the 18-yard box.

Here, Dermot offers his verdict on some of the big penalty calls that came up in the Premier League over the last two days...

INCIDENT: Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles appeared to foul Harry Kane in the area, losing his footing and tumbling over in front of the striker with both players going to the floor. Referee Mike Dean initially waved away Tottenham's claims, and so did the VAR review.

DERMOT SAYS: Correctly handled.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: "My initial reaction when I saw that was 'penalty', I couldn't see that it wasn't. But when I've seen it from the other side, I'm not so sure. It's sparked lots of debate and I wonder if the ball goes to the right, Kane sees Lascelles come and he steps into him.

"I'm not convinced, I think a lot of people weren't convinced and I can understand why the VAR can't overturn it. I don't think it is a penalty now, but I did at the time. It's because of that doubt that VAR can't intervene."

INCIDENT: David Silva had his foot trodden on by Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma inside the area, with the Manchester City midfielder going to the floor. The incident went to VAR, but nothing was given.

DERMOT SAYS: Incorrect decision.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: "I thought this was a penalty and I think what may happen on reflection, the people looking at it at PGMOL will say that was one they could have overturned.

"If you're going to overturn one, that is the perfect example because the referee can't see the incident, it goes to the video and the video referee is led by the referee. He is asked what he saw, feeds it back and I do think if they reflect back on that, which they will do, that will be one that they say could have been overturned."

INCIDENT: Chelsea had a goal disallowed late in the second half after Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul had the ball knocked from his hand inside the six-yard box by an Olivier Giroud challenge. Kurt Zouma stabbed home but the strike was ruled out.

DERMOT SAYS: Correct decision.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: "It is the first subjective decision overturned by VAR. It's when the goalkeeper has control of the ball, it doesn't say two hands or one hand and if he puts the ball on the ground and puts his hand on top of it, he's still in control of the ball.

"But I don't think there's any doubt that when Krul catches that ball, he is in control of it and Giroud jumps into him, knocks his arm and he loses the ball, from which Zouma scores. It is quite rightly disallowed for me."

INCIDENT: Early in the second half, Anthony Martial drove into the box, and appeared to be pulled down by Martin Kelly, sending a shot flying wide of the far corner. The referee, Paul Tierney, did not signal for a penalty and the incident was not reviewed by VAR.

DERMOT SAYS: VAR must follow the referee.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: "This decision is all about the referee. Because once the play goes into the penalty area, he has to decide whether it is a foul and if he is going to let it go.

"Then he has to decide if he is going to lead VAR on how much he feels it impacted the forward going down. I think the referee is the only one who knows that and he is the only one who can judge it because he's there. He leads and VAR has to follow whichever way he says."

INCIDENT: Arsenal defender David Luiz pulled the shirt of Mohamed Salah in the area, giving Liverpool an early second half penalty as referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot.

DERMOT SAYS: Correct decision.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: "I just think this is a great spot by the referee because it happens quickly. Luiz pulls Salah, then lets go and I think Anthony Taylor really did identify this quickly and got it right."