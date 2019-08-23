Teemu Pukki's 'dream' Premier League start unsurprising, says Norwich boss Daniel Farke

2:18 Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says he has been impressed by the start Teemu Pukki has made in the top flight Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says he has been impressed by the start Teemu Pukki has made in the top flight

Daniel Farke says he is "not surprised" by Teemu Pukki's "dream start" to life in the Premier League, after he scored four goals in Norwich City's first two games.

The 29-year-old, signed by Farke on a free transfer from Danish side Brondby IF in 2018, scored a hat-trick in the Canaries' 3-1 win over Newcastle at Carrow Road.

Pukki also registered a second-half consolation goal in the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on the opening weekend of the season.

"I'm not surprised, I work with him. I know what he is capable of," Farke said.

Teemu Pukki carrying the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle

"Of course it is a dream start in the Premier League with four goals in two games. I'm not sure he can handle this average because he would average 70 goals for the season.

"It's not just because of his goals, it's his workload and his capability to link the play and several assists so I am pretty pleased with him at the moment."

The striker's 29 league goals helped Norwich seal promotion to the top flight as Sky Bet Championship winners last term.

Despite his well-documented goalscoring ability, the Finn was also given credit for his resilience and for the defensive side of his game.

Pukki's attacking statistics against Newcastle

Farke added: "The last season he scored many goals but also made many assists. But his workload is important, he ran back 80 yards to gain possession against Newcastle. He is a team player and that is the most important topic."

"It's not like we want individual statistics, it's important for me that we win as many points as possible. If the others are scoring lots of goals and he is just there with assists I am also pleased.

"But I am confident that he will go on because of our style of play suiting him, and he will not finish the season with four goals."

