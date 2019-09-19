Norwich City confirm new three-year deal for sporting director Stuart Webber

Sporting Director Stuart Webber has been integral to Norwich's recent success

Norwich have confirmed sporting director Stuart Webber has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022.

The 35-year-old arrived at Carrow Road from Huddersfield in April 2017 and has been integral in helping guide Norwich to the Premier League.

Webber was instrumental in the appointment of head coach Daniel Farke and has also been key in the club's recruitment and academy development.

On the new deal, joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones said: "The contract for Stuart was something we were extremely keen to finalise.

"We're absolutely thrilled at the job that Stuart has done, working with Ben [Kensell] and Zoe [Ward] on the executive committee.

"It has been an immense team effort from Daniel [Farke], the players and staff so far. Stuart has been amazing in being the real driving force behind our club philosophy and vision."

4:26 Soccer Saturday goes behind the scenes at Norwich to see how they are adapting to life back in the Premier League Soccer Saturday goes behind the scenes at Norwich to see how they are adapting to life back in the Premier League

Webber added: "I'm obviously thrilled to sign. I'm very grateful to be in this position at what is a special club.

"I'm looking forward to overcoming the hurdles that await and to continuing to build on what we've achieved so far.

"I'm extremely thankful to have the support and trust of our majority shareholders, Delia and Michael, and the rest of the board, as well as to be working alongside Ben Kensell and Zoe Ward on the executive committee.

"When we first sat down to talk about the new contract it took all of 10 minutes to sort out. It was a really simple and quick conversation.

"I'm fortunate to have a special relationship with Daniel [Farke], which is very much based on complete trust. I'm looking forward to another three years of working closely with him, as we attempt to achieve our objectives and targets."