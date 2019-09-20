Daniel Farke: Norwich City still grounded despite Manchester City win

0:47 Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says Norwich's remarkable 3-2 win over Manchester City last weekend has been consigned to the past as his team prepares to play Burnley at Turf Moor. Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says Norwich's remarkable 3-2 win over Manchester City last weekend has been consigned to the past as his team prepares to play Burnley at Turf Moor.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says his side are remaining grounded despite last weekend's shock win over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Canaries travel to Burnley on the back of a 3-2 victory over Pep Guardiola's side with Farke knowing there is nothing quite like a trip to Turf Moor to keep everyone grounded.

"I wasn't carried away by the Man City win. Perhaps the reaction was a bit too much, but it is always a big topic when a team wins against them," the German said.

"We are still unbelievably modest, we always have to prove ourselves again and again. We have beaten one of the best teams in the world, but all the teams have different approaches.

"We got back to proper, focused work (at training) and are hoping for a good result at Burnley. Man City was good for the confidence and mood, but Burnley will be completely different."

Despite not wanting to play up Norwich's hard-earned win, which saw the newly-promoted side go 2-0 up inside half-an-hour, Farke believes the result will have made the rest of the league take notice.

"The other Premier League clubs know we have quality and are competitive," said Farke, whose side secured the Sky Bet Championship title last season.

"Jurgen Klopp knew Liverpool had to put in a good performance to beat us (in the opening match of the season). Everyone is aware it is not easy to win against us."

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

The same can be said of Burnley, who have used their own unique style to establish themselves in the top flight.

"Burnley have an experienced group of players who are used to playing with each other. They have a good mentality and stick together. I like their bravery and spirit," Farke added.

"They are quite a physical side and are dangerous in crossing situations, are sharp enough to win second balls, so we have to be awake at defending crosses.

"We are totally different to Burnley in how we play, but when you stick together and have spirit, commitment and togetherness, like they have, then you can be successful, so they can be a role model for us."