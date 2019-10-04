Daniel Farke says Norwich will 'fight against all odds' amid injury crisis

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says he has "never experienced such an injury crisis", as his side prepares to host fellow Premier League newcomers Aston Villa on Saturday.

With a number of long-term absentees including Timm Klose, Christoph Zimmermann and Onel Hernandez already limiting the Canaries' options in both attack and defence, Farke now finds himself without two senior goalkeepers when the Canaries welcome Villa to Carrow Road.

Injuries to No 1 Tim Krul and back-up Ralf Fahrmann will see 35-year-old Michael McGovern make his first Premier League start.

Michael McGovern's last league appearance for Norwich came in April 2017

"He will be ready. We totally trust him," Farke said of the Northern Ireland international.

"I think it's Michael's first league appearance in nearly three years... but he's so professional.

"I've told him lots in recent weeks. We totally trust him."

Despite beating defending champions Manchester City in September, a difficult start to their top-flight return has seen Norwich register just two wins so far this season, but Farke feels his side will fight against setbacks as they go in search of a first victory in three league games.

Tim Krul is sidelined with a back injury

"In 11 years as a head coach, I have never experienced such an injury crisis," the German said.

"You have to accept what you can't influence.

"Sometimes it is interesting to fight against all odds and setbacks.

"Of course it's a bit annoying... but each and every club has to go through difficult spells.

"Pretty often in this job you ask yourself 'what could you do differently in training?' But these are all injuries from knocks and hits during games or like Onel [Hernandez], who fell down the stairs in his private life.

"But you have to take it with a smile, because you can't influence it and it is like it is."

One point separates the Canaries in 17th with this weekend's opponents Villa, but Farke is refusing to place too much emphasis on the outcome of the match so early into the campaign.

"Each and every game is important for us because, at this level, you have to try to fight for points in each and every game in order to achieve your targets," said Farke, who will take charge of his 100th league game as Norwich boss this weekend.

"But if it's a draw, we're still one point ahead of Villa. If they win, they are then two points ahead of us, so it's not like we can't get them at any point during the season.

"If we win and are four points away, we won't open the champagne and dance on the table because we have already confirmed our stay in this league.

"Of course it's an important game like always, but I wouldn't over-anticipate it."