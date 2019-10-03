Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne - Pick your Premier League goal of the month for September

3:33 Watch our pick of the best goals from the Premier League in September, including Kevin De Bruyne's sublime strike against Watford Watch our pick of the best goals from the Premier League in September, including Kevin De Bruyne's sublime strike against Watford

A fine Kevin De Bruyne strike, Mohamed Salah's Newcastle finish and others - pick your Premier League goal of the month for September.

We have picked out the best strikes from September across the division for you to choose from, with the most popular in our poll crowned the second goal of the month of 2019/20.

2:07 Here is a selection of the best skills, tricks and flicks from the Premier League in September Here is a selection of the best skills, tricks and flicks from the Premier League in September

Here's the full list - if you need a recap, you can watch our video round-up at the top of the page, and then remember to cast your vote for your favourite:

Fikayo Tomori - Wolves vs Chelsea , September 14

, September 14 Moussa Djenepo - Sheffield United vs Southampton , September 14

, September 14 Jetro Willems - Liverpool vs Newcastle , September 14

, September 14 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool vs Newcastle, September 14

vs Newcastle, September 14 Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City vs Watford, September 21

vs Watford, September 21 Trent Alexander-Arnold - Chelsea vs Liverpool , September 22

, September 22 N'Golo Kante - Chelsea vs Liverpool, September 22

vs Liverpool, September 22 Aaron Cresswell - West Ham vs Manchester United, September 22

vs Manchester United, September 22 Anwar El Ghazi - Aston Villa vs Burnley, September 29

2:04 Watch a selection of some of the funniest moments in the Premier League from September Watch a selection of some of the funniest moments in the Premier League from September

Made your decision? Vote for your choice below.