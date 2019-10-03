Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne - Pick your Premier League goal of the month for September
Last Updated: 03/10/19 12:24pm
A fine Kevin De Bruyne strike, Mohamed Salah's Newcastle finish and others - pick your Premier League goal of the month for September.
We have picked out the best strikes from September across the division for you to choose from, with the most popular in our poll crowned the second goal of the month of 2019/20.
Here's the full list - if you need a recap, you can watch our video round-up at the top of the page, and then remember to cast your vote for your favourite:
- Fikayo Tomori - Wolves vs Chelsea, September 14
- Moussa Djenepo - Sheffield United vs Southampton, September 14
- Jetro Willems - Liverpool vs Newcastle, September 14
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool vs Newcastle, September 14
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City vs Watford, September 21
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - Chelsea vs Liverpool, September 22
- N'Golo Kante - Chelsea vs Liverpool, September 22
- Aaron Cresswell - West Ham vs Manchester United, September 22
- Anwar El Ghazi - Aston Villa vs Burnley, September 29
Made your decision? Vote for your choice below.
