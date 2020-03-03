Norwich boss Daniel Farke hopes FA Cup will boost Premier League survival chances

Daniel Farke is aiming to lead Norwich into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years

Norwich manager Daniel Farke says continued success in the FA Cup could help their fight to stay in the Premier League.

The Canaries take time off from their relegation battle to play Tottenham on Wednesday with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Victory would ensure Norwich are involved in the last eight for the first time since 1992.

Farke's side remain bottom of the Premier League and six points from safety despite their 1-0 win over Leicester last Friday but the German is happy to focus on the FA Cup this week believing that continued momentum will boost their chances of staying up.

"To be honest you can always be concerned about the additional load and the focus goes away but I think it is the other way round," he said.

"For me it's quite important to be good in the cup competitions. I'm a deep believer in cup competitions.

"I also think you can take lots of confidence out of this game if you have a good performance and a good result and for that it's an important competition for us.

"It's not like we are just fully switched on for the league. Of course the league is important without any doubt but we also want to be as successful as we can in the cup competitions especially the FA Cup.

Josip Drmic scored the second goal in Norwich's 2-1 win over Burnley in the fourth round

"It's the most prestigious cup competition in the world and we are already in a good position in the fifth round and we know we have the chance to write a little bit of history.

"It would be the first time in nearly 30 years to go into the sixth round. Many supporters will follow us tomorrow and we will try our best to make them proud."

Nine-thousand fans to be precise - Norwich's entire allocation - will be at Tottenham for the game and Farke says that reflects admirably on the spirit within the club.

"It says a lot about our club, about our supporters and also the mood, the unity about the club," he added.

"To have this support and this unity and this mood especially for a team that's at the bottom of the table is outstanding and says a lot about our supporters having a good sense of what we are trying to do.

"It's important we show pride in the yellow shirt. You always have this responsibility to give your all, in order to make our supporters and all the members of the staff and all the people who are connected to this club proud."