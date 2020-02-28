Norwich 1-0 Leicester: Jamal Lewis stunner gives hosts relegation hope

A stunning Jamal Lewis goal saw Norwich beat Leicester 1-0 in the Premier League on Friday Night Football and boost their survival hopes.

Both sides went into the game having not won in the league since the middle of January and Leicester thought they taken the lead when Kelechi Iheanacho (49) powered home just after the break, but VAR ruled it out for handball.

But it was an equally as marvellous strike from Lewis that did win it as he swept the ball into the far corner for his first Premier League goal. It has put Norwich to within four points of safety with just their second league win since November and their fifth overall this season.

For Leicester, they have now gone four Premier League games without a win, but remain in third, nine points clear of Manchester United in fifth place.

How Norwich boosted their survival chances

Image: Jamal Lewis celebrates scoring for Norwich with his first Premier League goal

It was a rather slow start at Carrow Road, but both sides had half chances. Hamza Choudhury headed over the crossbar from a Leicester corner before Ben Godfrey nodded a Ondrej Duda cross straight into the hands of Kasper Schmeichel. Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul then collected a thunderous hit from Dennis Praet.

The Belgian midfielder almost got the better of Krul in the 25th minute, but could only find the post. Ricardo Pereira swept the ball into his path but his effort could only rattle the bottom of the crossbar. Not long after, the goalkeeper was in action again to push away a James Maddison cross ahead of the incoming Iheanacho.

Player ratings Norwich: Krul (7), Aarons (8), Godfrey (6), Hanley (7), Lewis (7), Tettey (7), McLean (6), Buendia (8), Duda (8), Cantwell (7), Pukki (6).



Subs used: Rupp (5), Drmic (6), Stiepermann (n/a).



Leicester: Schmeichel (7), Chilwell (7), Soyuncu (7), Evans (8), Pereira (7), Choudhury (6), Praet (7), Maddison (7), Barnes (7), Perez (7), Iheanacho (7).



Subs used: Ndidi (6), Tielemans (6), Albrighton (6).



Man of the match: Emiliano Buendia.

Krul was called into action again in the 37th minute but it was another rather easy save, getting down low to collect an Ayoze Perez shot after the Spaniard's fine solo run to the top of the area.

The best chance of the half came two minutes later as Iheanacho blazed over the crossbar from inside the six-yard box, but it would likely have been chalked off by VAR for handball as Perez's slotted pass appeared to hit him on the arm.

Leicester were dominant in the opening minutes of the second half and thought they had taken the lead in the 49th minute as Iheanacho thundered the ball past Krul with a fierce volley. However, VAR quickly intervened and the goal was soon disallowed for handball, with a forward pass from Praet grazing Iheanacho's hand in the build-up.

Team news Jamie Vardy did not feature for Leicester after picking up a calf strain. It was one of three changes. Christian Fuchs and Youri Tielemans also dropped out with Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury returning.

Norwich made one change from their 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday, with Emiliano Buendia coming in for Lukas Rupp.

Schmeichel had been a bystander until the hour mark, but made two sensational saves in quick succession. His first was an acrobatic one-handed save to see a curling Duda effort over the bar before he denied the midfielder once again, saving a lower effort.

Image: Max Aarons nabbed his first Premier League assist on Friday

But he was beaten in the 70th minute by a sumptuous Lewis goal. The impressive Max Aarons picked up a long pass down the right with Ben Chilwell standing off him enough for Aarons to spot the position of Lewis over on the left of the area. He had plenty of space to collect Aarons' pass before sweeping a powerful shot into the far corner for his first Premier League goal.

Leicester saw plenty of the ball as the game went on but could not create any clear-cut chances as Norwich saw the game out for their fifth Premier League win of the season.

Man of the match - Emiliano Buendia

Much had been made of Buendia's absence over the last few games, but his performance at Carrow Road more than justified his inclusion from the start.

His attacking threat sometimes had Leicester tying themselves up in knots and he made four open play crosses - the most in the Norwich team - two of which were good. He also lead the way for touches and even made the most tackles (5) as he put in the work at either end.

Sky Sports co-commentator Andy Hinchcliffe said: "He's been such a danger going forward. Daniel Farke needed a really strong defensive effort and Buendia did really well in the second half, especially against Chilwell. We know what a force the Leicester left-back can be, but Buendia stayed shoulder to shoulder with him and worked so hard down the right-hand side."

Opta stats

Image: Ben Godfrey and Kelechi Iheanacho battle for possession at Carrow Road

Leicester have lost six of their last 11 Premier League games (W3 D2 L6), one more than they lost in their first 27 matches under Brendan Rodgers (W17 D5 L5).

Leicester suffered a Premier League defeat against a team starting the day bottom for the first time since December 2016, when they lost 2-1 against Sunderland.

Norwich defender Jamal Lewis - aged 22 years and 34 days - became the youngest Northern Irish player to score in the Premier League since Craig Cathcart in January 2011 for Blackpool against Man Utd (21y 353d).

What's next?

Norwich are in FA Cup action next week as they travel to Tottenham in the fifth round on Wednesday March 4 before playing Sheffield United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Leicester are also involved in FA Cup action on Wednesday, hosting Birmingham, before welcoming another Midlands-based side in Aston Villa on Monday 9 March in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports.