Ralf Fahrmann in talks to end Norwich loan and join SK Brann

Ralf Fahrmann is in talks to end his loan at Norwich and join Norwegian side SK Brann instead.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper is currently on loan from Schalke but has made only three appearances under Daniel Farke.

The Canaries will not stand in Fahrmann's way if he wishes to end his stay at Carrow Road, with only 10 Premier League games left of the season.

The Norwegian transfer window remains open until April 1 and SK Brann are trying to sign a 'keeper.

Fahrmann joined Norwich as part of the summer strengthening following promotion to the top flight, one of 12 additions to the squad and three loans before the season began.

But he has played second fiddle to Tim Krul all season, making just one appearance in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup and one in the EFL Cup.

The German has had two spells at Schalke, spending two seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt in between after falling behind Manuel Neuer in the pecking order, returning when Neuer was sold to Bayern Munich.