Ralf Fahrmann cuts short Norwich City loan spell
Last Updated: 11/03/20 10:30am
Ralf Fahrmann's loan spell at Norwich has been cut short.
The goalkeeper joined the Canaries from Schalke in the summer on a season-long loan but he will now leave Carrow Road to link up with Norwegian side SK Brann on loan until June 30 - Sky Sports News reported last week that he was in talks to join Brann.
The 31-year-old played just three times for Daniel Farke's team during his time in Norfolk, making one Premier League appearance in the 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in late September.
However, Fahrmann was forced off injured in the first half at Selhurst Park.
Norwich have Michael McGovern to provide back-up to No 1 Tim Krul for the remainder of the season.