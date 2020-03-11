Ralf Fahrmann cuts short Norwich City loan spell

Ralf Fahrmann's only Premier League appearance for Norwich came in the defeat to Crystal Palace in September

Ralf Fahrmann's loan spell at Norwich has been cut short.

The goalkeeper joined the Canaries from Schalke in the summer on a season-long loan but he will now leave Carrow Road to link up with Norwegian side SK Brann on loan until June 30 - Sky Sports News reported last week that he was in talks to join Brann.

The 31-year-old played just three times for Daniel Farke's team during his time in Norfolk, making one Premier League appearance in the 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in late September.

However, Fahrmann was forced off injured in the first half at Selhurst Park.

Norwich have Michael McGovern to provide back-up to No 1 Tim Krul for the remainder of the season.