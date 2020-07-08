Norwich value Ben Godfrey at up to £50m ahead of summer interest in Canaries' English talent

Norwich signed Ben Godfrey from York City in 2016

Norwich City will demand up to £50m if they are to lose their highly-rated central defender Ben Godfrey.

German clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are among those keen to sign the England U21 international, with the Canaries looking almost certain to be relegated from the Premier League.

Norwich believe the 22-year old will become an England first-team regular in the future and are adamant, therefore, that he will not leave on the cheap if they do indeed slide back into the Championship.

However, reports in Germany suggest Dortmund and RB Leipzig both value Godfrey at around half of what Norwich hope to secure if he leaves this summer.

There is expected to be plenty of interest in right-back Max Aarons too this summer

The centre-back is under contract until 2023 and has made 29 appearances to date, including in Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat at Watford, and he has impressed in the top-flight despite a difficult season for Daniel Farke's team.

Godfrey will no doubt have suitors in the Premier League too, having previously been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Along with Godfrey, Norwich expect interest in a number of their top young talents, including winger Emiliano Buendia and right-back Max Aarons, who has been watched by Tottenham among others.