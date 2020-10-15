Todd Cantwell: Norwich expect midfielder to remain at Championship club

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is expected to remain at the Championship club beyond Friday's domestic transfer deadline.

England U21 international Cantwell has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs over the summer, notably from Leeds United in the Premier League.

However, Sky Sports News has been told Norwich have not received any official offers for Cantwell, who has two years left on his current contract at Carrow Road.

Premier League and EFL clubs can still do business until 5pm on Friday after the international deadline - where English clubs could buy, sell and loan players from abroad - closed on October 5.

Cantwell scored seven goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for Norwich last season as the Canaries finished bottom of the Premier League under Daniel Farke.

He has made two Championship appearances so far this season, with Norwich in 17th place in the table after their opening four games of the league campaign.

Norwich have sold centre-back Ben Godfrey to Everton for £20m and Northern Ireland international Jamal Lewis to Newcastle for £15m in notable departures this summer.

The extended opportunity for transfers, allowing Premier League clubs to buy, sell and loan players with clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two, offers top-flight clubs the chance to boost their squads.

When does the second transfer window close?

The domestic transfer window closes at 5pm on Friday, October 16.

