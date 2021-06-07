Norwich's new shirt sponsor BK8 apologises for 'sexually provocative' social media posts

A Norwich spokesman said: "These posts and marketing do not align with the wider Norwich City vision and values and we will be reviewing our due diligence process going forward"

By PA Media

Monday 7 June 2021 23:11, UK

Image: Norwich confirmed the sponsor's posts had been removed from social media

Norwich have had their new shirt sponsor BK8 remove sexually provocative content that was on the company's social media accounts, stressing the material "does not align with the wider vision and values" of the club.

On Monday morning the Canaries announced the Asian betting firm as their new principal partner for the 2021/22 season.

That was then met with criticism as supporters pointed out some of the company's marketing material online.

A Norwich spokesman subsequently said: "The club worked swiftly with BK8 to remove the posts following the announcement of the new partnership.

"These posts and marketing do not align with the wider Norwich City vision and values and we will be reviewing our due diligence process going forward."

BK8 issued a statement apologising for any offence caused.

The company said: "Following concerns and issues raised by Norwich City Football Club and its supporters following an announcement this morning, BK8 would like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused by our historical marketing.

"We accept that this form of marketing isn't befitting of a Premier League partnership.

"We have immediately removed all marketing material of this nature and will conduct a review of our marketing strategy moving forward."

