Emiliano Buendia: Aston Villa agree club-record transfer fee with Norwich for Argentine midfielder

Aston Villa outbid Arsenal to agree a club-record £33m fee to sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City.

The 24-year-old midfielder is due to undergo a medical in Argentina, with the proposed move also set to be a selling record for Norwich, who rejected Arsenal's offer.

Villa confirmed the agreement on Monday morning, adding the transfer for Buendia will be completed after Argentina play Colombia on Tuesday evening.

The fee Villa will pay could rise to nearly £40m with bonus add-ons.

Buendia was named Championship player of the season for 2020-21 following Norwich's promotion to Premier League.

He scored 15 goals and registered 16 assists, creating more chances than any other player in the division.

Buendia is currently part of the Argentina squad preparing for the Copa America but missed out on his senior international debut in the 1-1 draw with Chile on Friday.

Norwich signed Buendia from Getafe for a little over £1m in June 2018 and he has since scored 24 goals and provided 42 assists in his three years so far at Carrow Road.

Analysis: Villa waste no time in adding creativity

Sky Sports' Gerard Brand:

"Dean Smith hinted at the end of last season that creativity was their priority in the window, and they have wasted little time in securing it in Buendia.

"Jack Grealish's 12-game absence between February and May is all the evidence you need that the majority of Villa's creative duties lay on his shoulders. Villa won just 21 per cent of their games without him, and won 54 per cent with their skipper.

"Buendia topped the charts for chances created (122), assists (16) and final-third passes completed (735) in the Championship last season, but for those doubting his ability to step up a division, his stats in Norwich's Premier League campaign of 2019/20 are also telling. Despite their relegation, Buendia was fourth for chances created (83), behind Kevin De Bruyne, Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"Whether Grealish plays left of a front three next season or more centrally as a No 10 remains to be seen - Villa still arguably do not know his very best position having played him more or less 50-50 in both areas since promotion to the Premier League. But wherever Grealish starts next season, Villa needed to strengthen in wide areas.

"Though Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet have chipped in with important goals, there is a feeling Villa needed something more consistent from the wings, and the hope is Buendia will provide that.

"Given how early Villa moved in this window, paired with fending off competition from Arsenal, this is a signing that Villa fans believe shows huge ambition."