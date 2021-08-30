Norwich transfer news: Ozan Kabak joins from Schalke 04 on season-long loan with option to buy

Norwich have confirmed the signing of Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak on a season-long loan from Schalke 04 with an option to buy.

The 21-year-old arrived in the UK on Monday morning and successfully underwent a medical with the newly-promoted Premier League side.

"I'm very happy to be a part of this family," Kabak told the club's website. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans and getting some points.

"I spoke with the head coach and I'm really impressed by his project and what he said to me. I believe in him and his project.

"I played in the Premier League last year and I really enjoyed it. So, I want to play again and that's why I'm here. I want to play in the Premier League and to give something to the team.

"I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans with this jersey. We will work hard to get some wins and take some points to make our fans happy."

Kabak spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool and he has been offered again to a string of Premier League clubs this summer as well as Serie A side Torino.

Schalke were keen to get Kabak's wages off their books after their relegation to the 2. Bundesliga in May.

"We've always spoken about our desire to add to our defensive options," said Norwich head coach Daniel Farke. "We're delighted that it was possible to bring Ozan Kabak in. He's a player full of potential with a great reputation.

"We were delighted to be able to bring him in, as there was a lot of competition for his signature. He is highly regarded by many clubs across Europe.

Image: Kabak spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool

"Ozan has played for some big clubs and also has experience in the international stage with Turkey. He's already had a taste of Premier League football at Liverpool, which says a lot about his potential. He's also a great character.

"We want to help him reach his very best levels. We know he is capable to shine for us and improve a lot. We are really happy that we are able to do this piece of business."

Kabak has 12 senior caps to his name and was part of Turkey's final squad during their recent UEFA Euro 2020 tournament as they came last in Group A behind Italy, Wales and Switzerland.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday, August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.