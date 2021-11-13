Dean Smith: Former Villa boss to sign two and a half year Norwich deal on Saturday evening

Dean Smith will sign a two-and-half-year contract to become Norwich City’s manager on Saturday evening.

Terms were agreed verbally earlier on Saturday and all the legal necessities have been passed.

Norwich are likely to confirm the deal in the next 24 hours, and the club's bosses will stress that Smith was their first choice from the start of the process to identify Daniel Farke's replacement.

More to follow...

