David Wagner: Norwich have verbal agreement with ex-Huddersfield boss to become new head coach

Norwich City have a verbal agreement with ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner to become their new head coach.

Contracts have yet to be signed, but the 51-year-old should be in place to take charge of the team for the first time on Sunday when Norwich host Blackburn in the FA Cup third round.

The former Schalke boss is available immediately having been sacked by Young Boys in Switzerland in March despite the team sitting second in the Swiss Super League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Watford

Sky Sports News has been told Norwich interviewed four candidates for the role, following the sacking of Dean Smith last month.

But Wagner's experience in getting Huddersfield promoted from the Championship and then keeping them in the Premier League the following season was a key factor in his favour.

Wagner knows Norwich's sporting director Stuart Webber well - the pair worked closely for two years at Huddersfield, when they won promotion.

Wagner's track record of nurturing young players and his passing style of play also suits the Norwich hierarchy.

The German now look set to become Norwich's third head coach in 14 months.