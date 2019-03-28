Five EFL clubs offer Coventry groundshare for next season

Coventry City could be forced to ground-share next season

As many as five EFL clubs in the Midlands have offered to provide a groundshare for Coventry next season, Sky Sports News has been told.

Officials from the EFL are looking at a number of venues within a 50-mile radius of Coventry, to assess their suitability as a temporary home for the beleaguered League One club next season.

News of the EFL's groundshare investigations could indicate a willingness to soften demands that the club plays home games next season within six miles of Coventry's city centre.

Locating to another ground, similar to their 2013/14 move to Northampton's Sixfields stadium, is unlikely to be welcomed by Sky Blues fans - but could stave off the threat of being kicked out of the EFL on April 25.

The EFL have polled Sky Blues fans asking if they would consider a groundshare as an alternative to expulsion from the league. That poll closes on Friday at 6pm.

The Ricoh Arena is the current home of the Sky Bet League One side

For now, the League One club remains without a home - their landlords Wasps refusing to agree a new deal until ongoing legal action by the club's owners SISU is dropped.

Earlier this week, the leader of Coventry City Council George Duggins called on SISU to end their legal action with the council - or sell the club.

However as the increasingly embittered row rolls on, SISU have made a rare public statement countering Duggins' comments, saying:

* Coventry City Council had no intention of doing a deal for Coventry City to buy a share of the Ricoh Arena holding company ACL.

* The club never went on a 'rent strike' to try to help bankrupt the Ricoh Arena's holding company.

* The council blocked SISU's efforts to develop a new home at Coventry Rugby Club's Butts Arena stadium.

* The council has dragged its feet over plans to develop a new home for Coventry City on land owned by the council.

Read the full letter HERE