Coventry City fans protest outside owners SISU and EFL headquarters

Coventry fans protested against their owners SISU and the English Football League (EFL) on Thursday as the club's future remains in doubt.

A group of supporters travelled to London to protest outside SISU and the EFL's headquarters.

Earlier this week SISU rejected a bid for the Sky Bet League One club from two local businessmen, calling it "little more than an effort to undermine and distract from the club's on-pitch performance".

Coventry have been owned by investment management company SISU Capital Ltd since 2007, and are yet to confirm where they will play their home games next season.

The current rent deal at the Ricoh Arena with Premiership rugby club Wasps expires in the summer.

The EFL has set a deadline of April 2 for Coventry to confirm where they will play next season.

Sky Blues Trust chairman Moz Baker was part of the protest in London and he told Sky Sports News: "We've handed in 100 messages to signify 100 years of Coventry playing in the Football League.

"They are messages from Coventry City fans and people from Coventry just saying what the club means to them and why it is so important that this historic, proud club remains playing in the Football League, and remains playing in Coventry."