Tony Fernandes rules out QPR return for Adel Taarabt

Last Updated: 03/01/19 3:58pm

Adel Taarabt has spent time on loan at Genoa during his Benfica stint
Adel Taarabt has spent time on loan at Genoa during his Benfica stint

QPR vice chairman Tony Fernandes has dismissed the idea that the club might re-sign Adel Taarabt.

Taarabt has been linked with a return to Loftus Road, having made over 150 appearances for the club between 2009-2015 and helping them to win the Championship title in 2010/11.

The 29-year-old has been at Benfica since 2015 but has yet to make an appearance for the first team and spent last season on loan with Genoa.

QPR are under a transfer embargo after breaching Financial Fair Play rules, but could make a signing if other sales mean they have not added to their overall wage bill.

However, Fernandes ruled out a return for Taarabt on Twitter, saying: "What are the chances of Adel coming back to QPR? Zero.

"We know what we are building and we saw that at Aston Villa [a 2-2 draw on New Year's Day]. Amazing hard work and team spirit."

