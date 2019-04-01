Tim Sherwood on QPR shortlist to replace Steve McClaren

Tim Sherwood has not had a club since being sacked by Aston Vila in 2015

Tim Sherwood is on the list of candidates to take over from Steve McClaren at QPR, Sky Sports News understands.

The Championship club would prefer to make a permanent appointment now to enable them to plan ahead for next season, after sacking McClaren on Monday morning.

The Rangers hierarchy feel confident that the team is not in danger of relegation despite a poor run under McClaren in 2019.

QPR's annual wage bill of around £31m is already below average in the Championship, yet chairman Tony Fernandes wants to trim it to £11m for next season.

Sherwood worked successfully with Les Ferdinand and Chris Ramsey within the Tottenham youth set-up before enjoying stints as first team manager at White Hart Lane, and then Aston Villa.

Wycombe manager and former Rangers winger Gareth Ainsworth has been linked with the job in the recent past.

Club insiders still hope they will wait until the summer to entice former assistant manager Kenny Jackett away from League One Portsmouth.