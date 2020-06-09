QPR director Les Ferdinand says transfer window business works well online

0:38 QPR director of football Les Ferdinand is looking for new players by holding video conversations with clubs online and believes business will be done using this technology QPR director of football Les Ferdinand is looking for new players by holding video conversations with clubs online and believes business will be done using this technology

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says clubs have already held online meetings to discuss transfer targets and believes most business will be done using online technology.

The transfer window in England is currently scheduled to open on June 18 - but that is not expected to go ahead due to football's disrupted schedule following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Football Association is discussing proposals to move the summer transfer window to August until October.

1:44 Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour explains the significance of the FA talks to move the transfer window Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour explains the significance of the FA talks to move the transfer window

With social distancing measures in place in the UK, clubs are holding more virtual meetings and Ferdinand says the technology "works well".

On the use of online interaction, Ferdinand said: "With this pandemic that's happening, I think this is going to be the way that a lot of people do business.

0:39 Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth explains how he joined more than 250 clubs from five continents in using Transfer Room - a virtual meeting place - to discuss deals Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth explains how he joined more than 250 clubs from five continents in using Transfer Room - a virtual meeting place - to discuss deals

"You'll have an initial meeting with somebody where you drive down the motorway or meet someone in a hotel for that initial conversation to introduce yourselves.

"After that, most of the business will be done over Zoom or [Microsoft] Teams or whatever it may be.

"It works well. We spent two hours speaking to about 15 clubs and you all respect the 10-minute window you get to speak to each other and talk about what you're looking for in the market."

FIFA are set provide guidance on the parameters between which new transfer windows can be set, and it is then down to individual associations to finalise specific dates.

The FA is also consulting with other associations across Europe and there is said to be some consensus over a deadline of Friday, October 2.