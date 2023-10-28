QPR sack Gareth Ainsworth as head coach following 2-1 home defeat to Leicester

QPR have sacked head coach Gareth Ainsworth.

Ainsworth departed the club after they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester at home on Saturday leaving them 23rd in the the Championship.

QPR have lost 10 of their 14 league matches this term.

QPR said in a statement: "Gareth Ainsworth has departed with immediate effect. We'd like to thank Gareth for his commitment, desire, passion and professionalism. He'll always be welcome in W12."

