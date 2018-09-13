Claude Puel unaware if Harry Maguire deal includes release clause

Harry Maguire was the subject of interest from Manchester United in the summer

Claude Puel says he is unaware if there is a release clause in the new five-year contract Harry Maguire signed with Leicester.

The England international attracted interest from Manchester United in the summer after a strong World Cup campaign in Russia, but Maguire's new deal saw him pledge his future at the King Power until June 2023.

Maguire has started in all four of Leicester's Premier League games this season, helping the club pick up six points, and Puel insists the new contract represents an important statement by the club.

Maguire played in both of England's matches during the international break

"I don't know the details of his contract," Puel said, when asked whether there was a release clause.

"I can only say that it is a good feeling for all the club and for our fans. This signing shows the ambition of the club, the owners and for the fans it is very good feeling for the future.

"For the squad also - we kept our best player and it is a good thing to continue to improve. Harry knows his quality and importance for the club. He played very well all the time for the national team."

Harry Maguire says it was an easy decision to sign a new five-year Leicester City contract.

Puel is unconcerned over whether there be renewed interest in the former Sheffield United and Hull defender once the transfer window reopens in January or in the future.

"The most important thing for me is to continue to work with him and develop him and his team-mates," he said.

"After every season, if there will be other things, we will see."

He added: "Not just Harry, but all the players. He signed a five-year contract. It is not in my mind, or his, to leave the club after one season."

Leicester travel to the Vitality Stadium to face sixth-placed Bournemouth on Saturday and Puel admits it was "extremely difficult" to leave Premier League winning midfielder Andy King out of his 25-man league squad.

"He was a very good player for the squad - all the players like him. He gave fantastic service for this club. I have massive respect for him," Puel said of the midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea.

Andy King was part of Leicester's Premier League winning squad in 2015-16

"But I have to take a decision, we had just 25 possibilities and we have a strong squad with a lot of players. He has continued to train with his teammates always with a good spirit and mentality.

"He is a fantastic professional and gentleman. Of course, We will try to manage this difficult situation together."

Puel added: "There were some possibilities [of leaving on loan] but, at the end, he remained until this winter with us. After, we will see."