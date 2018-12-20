Daniel Amartey signs new contract at Leicester

Daniel Amartey has signed fresh terms with Leicester

Daniel Amartey has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with Leicester.

The new deal will keep the Ghana international midfielder at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2022.

Amartey, whose previous deal was set to expire in 18 months, is currently out with a broken leg and not expected to return until the spring.

"I am very happy to sign this contract at Leicester City. I am a simple and easy guy. I work hard and I focus," the 23-year-old told LCFC TV.

Amartey suffered a broken leg in Leicester's draw against West Ham in October

"By God's grace, my recovery is getting better and I have to be strong when I come back. I have to be ready, for the club and for the manager."

Amartey joined Leicester from FC Copenhagen in January 2016 and featured five times during his first season as the Foxes won the Premier League title.

He has featured 64 times in total for Leicester, scoring his only goal for the club in the 2-2 draw with Stoke in December 2016.