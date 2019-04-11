Jamie Vardy won't make England return after Harry Kane injury, says Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Vardy is unlikely to make an international football return, according to Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers says Jamie Vardy won't change his mind on his England retirement even if Harry Kane's injury rules him out of the Nations League finals.

The 32-year-old striker stepped down from international duty last August after making his final appearance at the 2018 World Cup.

Vardy had said retirement had "been on my mind for a while", and made way for manager Gareth Southgate to "bring youngsters in and nurture them into international football".

With England striker and captain Harry Kane waiting to hear the full extent of his ankle injury suffered in the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City on Wednesday, Leicester City manager Rodgers quashed rumours that Vardy might make a return.

Rodgers told The Sun: "Jamie's made his decision on England - there's nothing more to say on it."

"It's not my job to try and talk him out of retirement, he's very happy where he is. He gives his maximum in every training sessions, he plays in all the games.

"He is such an intelligent player, a top player, but he has made his decision internationally. He did it not just for football reasons, he did it for family reasons."

However, Rodgers did say he had not held discussions with Vardy about his return.

"I don't expect it to happen," he said. "It's not a topic I expect Jamie to raise, and I won't be going to him about it."