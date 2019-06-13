Leicester City fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Leicester will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign at home to Midlands rivals Wolves on August 10.

A tricky trip to Chelsea follows a week later as Brendan Rodgers returns to the club where he began his coaching career, before the Foxes end a relatively kind August by travelling to Sheffield United and hosting Bournemouth.

Leicester host 2018/19 runners-up Liverpool on Boxing Day and travel to the north east to face Newcastle on New Year's Day.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Rodgers' side end the season with a tough double, visiting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time on May 9 before ending the campaign at home to Manchester United on May 17.

August

10: Wolves (h)

17: Chelsea (a)

24: Sheffield United (a)

31: Bournemouth (h)

September

14: Manchester United (a)

21: Tottenham (h)

28: Newcastle (h)

October

5: Liverpool (a)

19: Burnley (h)

26: Southampton (a)

November

2: Crystal Palace (a)

9: Arsenal (h)

23: Brighton (a)

30: Everton (h)

December

3: Watford (h)

7: Aston Villa (a)

14: Norwich (h)

21: Manchester City (a)

26: Liverpool (h)

28: West Ham (a)

January

1: Newcastle (a)

11: Southampton (h)

18: Burnley (a)

21: West Ham (h)

February

1: Chelsea (h)

8: Wolves (a)

22: Manchester City (h)

29: Norwich (a)

March

7: Aston Villa (h)

14: Watford (a)

21: Brighton (h)

April

4: Everton (a)

11: Crystal Palace (h)

18: Arsenal (a)

25: Bournemouth (a)

May

2: Sheffield United (h)

9: Tottenham (a)

17: Manchester United (h)

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

