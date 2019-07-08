Youri Tielemans verbally agrees Leicester City contract

Youri Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester City.

Youri Tielemans has verbally agreed the terms of his contract with Leicester City ahead of his transfer from Monaco, according to Sky sources.

The Belgium international midfielder is expected to sign the deal on Monday before flying out to join the rest of Brendan Rodgers' squad for the club's pre-season training camp in France.

Sky Sports News understands that Leicester and Monaco have a broad agreement on the legal structure of Tielemans' £40m transfer fee.

The 22-year-old underwent his medical at Leicester last weekend.

Tielemans will become Rodgers' third signing of the summer after full-back James Justin arrived from Luton and Ayoze Perez joined from Newcastle for £30m.

Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at the King Power Stadium, making 13 appearances, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

