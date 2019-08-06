Leicester City look at loans after impasse in James Tarkowski talks with Burnley

James Tarkowski is set to stay put at Burnley

Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski looks to set to miss out on a move to Leicester.

The Midlands club are understood to be looking at loan options to replace Harry Maguire after reaching an impasse in talks over a fee with the Clarets.

After Burnley missed out on Gary Cahill, who joined Crystal Palace on Monday, the Lancashire club are more reluctant to sell Tarkowski, who would cost north of £40m.

The Foxes do not see value in the market, it is understood, so are exploring loan options from both within and outside the UK.

Therefore a move for Tarkowski to the King Power looks unlikely with just three days left of the transfer window.

