Leicester's Adrien Silva moves to Monaco on season-long loan

Adrien Silva joined the Foxes from Sporting Lisbon in 2017

Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva has completed a season-long loan move to Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Having signed Belgian midfield duo Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet during the transfer window, Brendan Rodgers was open to offers for Silva, and it was always likely he would move on before the European deadline.

The 30-year-old, who has 26 caps for Portugal, only made 14 Premier League appearances in his two seasons at the King Power Stadium after joining from Sporting Lisbon two years ago.

Silva was on loan at Monaco for the second half of last season and, despite a managerial change at the Ligue 1 club, they were keen to extend the arrangement.

Leicester and Monaco were discussing a swap deal between Silva and Tielemans, but they could not reach an agreement.

Silva could become the second Leicester player to join Monaco on loan during this window after Islam Slimani's move was confirmed on Wednesday.

