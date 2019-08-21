Mason Mount and James Maddison in line for England call-ups

James Maddison and Mason Mount have both impressed in the Premier League so far this season

Chelsea's Mason Mount and Leicester's James Maddison are both in line for call-ups to Gareth Southgate's England squad next week, after impressing in the first few weeks of the new season, Sky Sports News understands.

Mount only made his Premier League debut 10 days ago, but he is now a key part of Frank Lampard's plans at Stamford Bridge. He has started both Premier League games so far this season and scored his first senior goal for the club against Leicester on Sunday.

Southgate's assistant Steve Holland was at the game and SSN has been told he was impressed by Mount's level of performance, as well as that of Maddison.

Mount celebrates scoring against Leicester at Stamford Bridge

Mount, 20, was called up to the senior national squad for the first time in October 2018, just a month after making his debut for England's Under-21s.

Maddison, 22, is no longer eligible for England U21s, and Southgate is expected to include him in his senior squad, which will be announced at Wembley on Thursday August 29, ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Maddison has yet to make his senior England debut

The midfielder created 100 goal-scoring chances in the Premier League last season, more than any other player in the top division. He also became the first Englishman to create 100 chances in the Premier League for six seasons.

Maddison was first called into the senior international set-up in October 2018, along with Jadon Sancho, but is yet to make his senior debut and was left out of England's squad for the UEFA Nations League Finals in June.

2:59 Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday

Southgate is likely to name an England squad of at least 26 players next week, in the hope of avoiding the need to make further call-ups, in the event of injuries. A final squad size of 23 will have to be submitted to UEFA after that.

Stoke City's Jack Butland is expected to miss out. Despite being included in every squad since the before the World Cup, and being named Stoke's player of last season, he has failed to get a move away from the Championship this summer.

Jordan Pickford and Tom Heaton are certain to be included, but with Nick Pope, Angus Gunn and Dean Henderson all now playing in the Premier League, it is possible Southgate may include four keepers in his extended squad.