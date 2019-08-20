Gareth Bale in, Ashley Wiliams out of Wales squad for Euro 2020 Qualifier

Gareth Bale has been included in the Wales squad

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey are in the Wales squad for their games against Azerbaijan and Belarus, but unattached captain Ashley Williams misses out.

Williams, who turns 35 on Friday, has been dropped by manager Ryan Giggs for the crunch Euro 2020 Qualifier as the 86-time capped defender remains without a club since being released by Everton in June.

Bale had been linked with a transfer away from Madrid over the summer after falling out with manager Zinedine Zidane, but looks set to stay in Spain after starting their 3-1 La Liga win against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Meanwhile Ramsey, who made his debut for Juventus in a friendly on Saturday, returns to the squad following an injury which kept him out of the side that lost to Croatia and Hungary in June.

Aaron Ramsey is in the squad after playing for Juventus on Saturday

Giggs has also handed Lincoln City midfielder Joe Morrell a first call-up, while uncapped duo Joe Rodon and Kieffer Moore return to the 26-man squad.

Other notable players included are Manchester United's Daniel James, Tottenham's Ben Davies and Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, who is currently out on loan at RB Leipzig in Germany.

Bournemouth forward David Brooks is sidelined and will also miss the October qualifiers against Croatia and Slovakia after undergoing ankle surgery earlier this month.

Ashley Williams has been omitted from the squad

Swansea defender Joe Rodon is the third uncapped player in a squad that also takes on Belarus in a Cardiff friendly on September 9.

Wales squad

Goalkeepers

Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders

Chris Gunter, Ben Davies, Neil Taylor, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Tom Lockyer, James Lawrence, Joe Rodon

Midfielders

Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson, Matthew Smith, Daniel James, Will Vaulks, Joe Morrell

Forwards

Gareth Bale, Sam Vokes, Tom Lawrence, Ben Woodburn, Ryan Hedges, Kieffer Moore