Wales manager Ryan Giggs inducted into Welsh Sports Hall of Fame

Ryan Giggs has won five, drawn one and lost seven of his games in charge of Wales

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has been inducted into the Welsh Sport Hall of Fame, along with four of the country's sportsmen and women.

The Wales boss won 23 titles as a Manchester United player, including 13 Premier Leagues and two Champions League triumphs, during 25 years as a player at Old Trafford.

The 45-year-old scored 12 goals in 64 caps for his national team, for whom he was appointed manager in January 2018.

Ryan Giggs celebrates his famous winning goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final replay in 1999

Wales' next two Euro 2020 qualifiers come against Azerbaijan and Slovakia in September and October respectively, where Giggs' side will be looking to bounce back from two narrow defeats to Hungary and Croatia in June.

Weightlifter Michaela Breeze, Commonwealth gold medallist Jazz Carlin, Wales rugby union star Steve Fenwick and ex-national netball player and coach Wendy White were also inducted intoto the Welsh Sport Hall of Fame at the event in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Whitchurch High School, which has produced Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, cyclist Geraint Thomas and former Wales and Lions captain Sam Warburton, was also given recognition for their contribution to Welsh sporting success.