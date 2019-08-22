James Maddison lauded by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

1:00 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he enjoys working with James Maddison, who is set for an England call-up next week, according to Sky sources Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he enjoys working with James Maddison, who is set for an England call-up next week, according to Sky sources

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on James Maddison as the midfielder looks set for his first senior England call-up.

Sky Sports News understands the 22-year-old is in line to be included in Gareth Southgate's England squad next week, after impressing the Three Lions boss in the first few weeks of the new Premier League season.

Maddison was Sky Sports' man of the match against Chelsea on Sunday, with Jamie Redknapp telling Super Sunday: "This kid has to play for England now. He's ready. We don't have many other players like him."

That praise was echoed by his manager Rodgers, who said that despite not yet having a conversation with Southgate about the player, he has been very impressed with his attitude and technical ability.

"I've been so impressed," Rodgers said of Maddison. "He's got such a brilliant football brain. Technically he's at a very high level.

"Everyone sees the chances he creates. He finds space and can manipulate the ball and create chances for other players. Tactically, he's improving all the time.

"He loves football, which helps. He thinks about the game. He talks about the game. He loves playing the game and training.

He was outstanding (at Chelsea) last week, both with and without the ball. He's very much a team player and he's a real joy to work with."

Brendan Rodgers' side have drawn their opening two Premier League games

Before their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, where Maddison provided the assist for Wilfred Ndidi's equaliser, Leicester were held 0-0 by Wolves and now head into their third game seeking their first Premier League win of the season.

They face a trip to promoted side Sheffield United on Saturday - who beat Crystal Palace 1-0 last time out and are unbeaten after two games having drawn 1-1 at Bournemouth on the opening day.

Rodgers confirmed that Ben Chilwell is unlikely to feature in Saturday's trip to Bramall Lane, saying: "Ben has had an injection last week. We'll see if he's ready for the weekend, but it's likely he'll be ready for next week."

Meanwhile, on the subject of Adrien Silva, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Monaco, Rodgers confirmed that there has been interest in the player, with most European summer transfer windows still open.

"There has been interest in Adrien Silva and I think there will be for a few of our players who want that opportunity to go out and play," he added.

