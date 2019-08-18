Ben Chilwell: Leicester can break into Premier League top six this season

2:08 James Maddison and Ben Chilwell explain why Leicester is the 'perfect' place for young players to develop James Maddison and Ben Chilwell explain why Leicester is the 'perfect' place for young players to develop

Ben Chilwell thinks the ingredients are there for Leicester to break into the top six in the Premier League this season.

The Foxes, who drew 0-0 with Wolves on the opening day, enter the 2019/20 campaign with high expectations under Brendan Rodgers.

They will be looking to get their first win of the season when they face Chelsea on Super Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Leicester defender Chilwell told Sky Sports that a top-six finish is possible.

"It's not something that has been spoken about but it is at the back of everyone's minds and is an achievable goal," said Chilwell. "It's something that everyone at the club wants to happen this season

Chelsea vs Leicester Live on

"When you look at this season compared to last season it seems more competitive. We have bought players and certain positions might be a bit more crowded, but that shows the quality we have and the gaffer has said that people that train the best will play at the weekend, which has made training more intense.

"To have that strength in depth and people fighting for places is only going to bring the best out of everyone."

Chilwell has been talking to Sky Sports at a Leicester players' "Coffee Club" alongside team-mate James Maddison, who impressed for the Foxes in his debut season after joining from Norwich.

2:58 Highlights from the 0-0 draw between Leicester and Wolves in the Premier League Highlights from the 0-0 draw between Leicester and Wolves in the Premier League

Both Chilwell and Maddison are 22 years old and are part of one of the youngest teams in the Premier League.

"There is no better place for a young player to be at the moment," says Maddison.

"Me and Chilly have said before that Leicester is the perfect place. From our owner, to the manager, to the squad, to the opportunities we get here, to the qualities in the squad, every box is ticked for a young player to do well here.

Leicester's Coffee Club Watch the full "Coffee Club" interview with Ben Chilwell and James Maddison ahead of Leicester vs Chelsea on Super Sunday

"When you are a young player all you need is opportunity, game time and trust from the manager and those boxes are ticked at Leicester.

"It's not a case of you're young and have a bit of quality so you'll play - you have to fight for your shirt, but there is opportunity here and it's a very family-orientated club where everyone wants everyone else to do well, from the players to the kitman to the chef. It's a great place to be. You spend one day at the training ground and you get the great feeling we have.

"There is competition for places, nobody is guaranteed a shirt. With that quality comes opportunities."

'Maguire conducted himself brilliantly'

Leicester did lose a key player over the summer as they sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United.

Although the transfer saga dragged across most of the window, Maddison says the defender behaved in a perfect manner.

"The way he conducted himself over the summer was fantastic and it's the perfect example for anyone going through that situation," said Maddison.

Harry Maguire left Leicester for Manchester United

"He came into training every day, trained as well as he could, was excellent in pre-season games and his focus was on Leicester. When it came to the time to sign for Manchester United then so be it, but he conducted himself brilliantly."

Asked about his aims for the season, Maddison, who is yet to play for England's senior team, said: "I don't want to set long-term targets but I want to have a successful season, build on my output last year and I want the team to finish as high as we can.

"I never hide that it's my dream to play for England but it's about playing for Leicester, playing as well as I can for the gaffer and the lads and hopefully the rest will take care of itself."

Watch the full interview with Chilwell and Maddison ahead of Leicester vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports at 4.30pm on Sunday