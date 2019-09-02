Leicester winger Rachid Ghezzal undergoes Fiorentina medical ahead of loan move
Last Updated: 02/09/19 6:14pm
Leicester winger Rachid Ghezzal has arrived in Italy and is undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed move to Fiorentina.
According to Sky in Italy, the Serie A club will pay €300,000 (£273,000) for a season-long loan deal and will have the option to buy the Algerian winger for €9.7m (£8.8m) next summer.
The 27-year-old is set to wrap up the move before the Italian transfer deadline at 9pm BST on Monday.
Ghezzal originally joined Leicester in 2017 when he signed from Monaco in a deal worth £10m, potentially rising to £12.5m, according to Sky sources.
He is poised to become Fiorentina's 12th summer signing, joining new boys Kevin-Prince Boateng, Franck Ribery and Bobby Duncan.