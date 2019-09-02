Leicester City News

Leicester winger Rachid Ghezzal undergoes Fiorentina medical ahead of loan move

Last Updated: 02/09/19 6:14pm

Rachid Ghezzal is set to join Fiorentina on an initial loan with option to buy
Rachid Ghezzal is set to join Fiorentina on an initial loan with option to buy

Leicester winger Rachid Ghezzal has arrived in Italy and is undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed move to Fiorentina.

According to Sky in Italy, the Serie A club will pay €300,000 (£273,000) for a season-long loan deal and will have the option to buy the Algerian winger for €9.7m (£8.8m) next summer.

The 27-year-old is set to wrap up the move before the Italian transfer deadline at 9pm BST on Monday.

Ghezzal originally joined Leicester in 2017 when he signed from Monaco in a deal worth £10m, potentially rising to £12.5m, according to Sky sources.

He is poised to become Fiorentina's 12th summer signing, joining new boys Kevin-Prince Boateng, Franck Ribery and Bobby Duncan.

