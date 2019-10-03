Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers excited to return to Liverpool for first time since sacking

Brendan Rodgers is looking forward to going back after a "positive time" at Liverpool

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said managing Liverpool was a "privilege", as he prepares to return to his former club on Saturday afternoon.

The Northern Irishman spent three years at Anfield between 2012 and 2015, narrowly finishing second behind Manchester City in the Premier League in 2014.

And Rodgers has praised his former employers, describing his time on Merseyside as a learning curve in his career.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to going back. I had the real privilege of managing there. So much learning took place for me at Liverpool.

"I always take the positives when I analyse my time there.

"The first couple of seasons went well and we went close to the title. The third year was more difficult but there was great learning for me as a coach. The fourth season didn't last so long.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the likes of Jordan (Henderson) and James Milner. They were real leaders and you can see how they've developed.

Liverpool finished the season two points behind champions Manchester City in 2014

"There were so many highs as a young manager and I'll always be grateful for that."

Liverpool have won their opening seven Premier League and sit five points clear at the top of the table, with Leicester seven points behind in third.

Rodgers has also praised his successor at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, as the German looks to guide the Reds to their first Premier League title.

Rodgers said: "Jurgen has done a brilliant job. He's brought a real harmony and togetherness to the team and supporters. The consistency has helped.

1:16 Ben Chilwell says Leicester's trip to Liverpool will be a good barometer of their progress Ben Chilwell says Leicester's trip to Liverpool will be a good barometer of their progress

"There's areas of the field where he's brought in top, top players - Virgil (van Dijk), Alisson - they're top-level players who can really improve the squad.

"They're in a great position with young talents and experienced players. They look very strong."

Rodgers confirmed that midfielder James Maddison is fit for Saturday's game after picking up an injury against Tottenham a couple of weeks ago.

The 22-year-old, who has been named in the latest England squad, missed the 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

"James is fine, he's trained the past couple of days. He'll be okay," said Rodgers.